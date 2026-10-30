HSI Services Shares Key Considerations For Cofferdam System Selection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Understanding site conditions, installation requirements and total project impact can help contractors choose the right temporary water-control approach

WALLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HSI Services, Inc., manufacturer of the Aqua-Barrierwater-inflated cofferdam system, is highlighting the key factors contractors and project teams should consider when selecting a temporary cofferdam system.Choosing a cofferdam involves more than determining how much water needs to be held back. Water depth, current, sediment, soil conditions, available workspace, equipment access, project duration and environmental requirements can all influence which temporary water-control method is appropriate for a project.Contractors may consider several methods, including sheet pile cofferdams, earthen berms, sandbags and water-inflated cofferdams. Each approach has different installation requirements, equipment needs, site impacts and removal considerations.“Cofferdam selection should begin with the conditions of the site and the needs of the entire project,” said a representative of HSI Services.“Installation, dewatering, access, removal and restoration all play a role in determining which system makes the most sense.”Project teams should also look beyond the upfront cost of the barrier. Mobilization, equipment, labor, installation time, dewatering, environmental controls, maintenance, removal, disposal, restoration and potential reuse can all affect the total project cost.Aqua-Barrieroffers a water-inflated approach to temporary water isolation. The system uses water available at the project site to create the weight and stability needed to hold back surrounding water, reducing the need for pile driving or large quantities of imported soil or sand. Once work is complete, the system can be drained, removed and reused.Aqua-Barriersystems can be configured for a range of applications, including bridge and dam projects, culverts and canals, pipeline construction, utility installations, concrete repair, boat ramps, intake and outfall work, and shoreline projects.HSI Services encourages contractors to evaluate cofferdam requirements early in project planning. Matching the system to site conditions can help reduce installation challenges, control costs and support a more efficient construction sequence.For more information about Aqua-Barrierand cofferdam system selection, visit AquaBarrier.About HSI Services & Aqua-BarrierFor more than 30 years, HSI Services Inc. has helped contractors, municipalities, utilities, and property owners manage water safely and efficiently. Based in Waller, Texas, HSI is the manufacturer of the patented Aqua-Barrierwater-inflated cofferdam system, a temporary water-control solution designed for construction dewatering, flood protection, infrastructure work, and other applications where keeping water out of the work zone matters.HSI was founded in 1996 as Hydrological Solutions Inc. after founder and President Darren Miller recognized the need for a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional temporary cofferdams. His solution was a water-filled barrier featuring an internal baffle system designed to provide stability under hydrostatic pressure. The system was patented in 1997 and became the foundation of the Aqua-Barrier product line.Since then, HSI has continued to expand and improve its water-management solutions. HSI added flood-protection applications in 2001, registered Aqua-Barrier as a trademark in 2006, and received an additional patent for its end pipe-loop design in 2015. In 2020, HSI Services became ISO 9001:2015 certified, reinforcing its commitment to consistent quality and continual improvement.Today, Aqua-Barriersystems are used throughout the United States and internationally. HSI's goal remains straightforward: to protect your investments by providing dependable, cost-effective water-management solutions.

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HSI Services Shares Key Considerations for Cofferdam System Selection News Provided By On-Target! October 30, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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