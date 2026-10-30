Jobma Expands Its Integration Ecosystem To 70+ Native Integrations, With Fraud Prevention Built In

Jobma Integrations Ecosystem

Asana joins Workday, iCIMS, Greenhouse, and BambooHR in bringing one-way, live, AI interviews and pre-hire assessments into the tools hiring teams already use.

- Mandeep SodhiMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, the intelligent, human-first hiring system, today announced the growth of its integration ecosystem, now spanning more than 70 native integrations across applicant tracking systems (ATS), HRIS, background check providers, job boards, and work management tools.Jobma is the only interviewing and assessment platform that pairs 70+ native integrations with built-in interview fraud prevention, so hiring teams can run verified video interviews and pre-hire assessments without leaving their existing workflow.Most hiring teams already run on an ATS or HRIS, and adding another standalone tool slows them down. Jobma's ecosystem is built to fit into the stack teams already have, with native connections to leading platforms, including:- ATS: Workday, iCIMS, Greenhouse, BambooHR, JazzHR, Bullhorn, Ashby, Oracle Recruiting- HRIS and HR platforms: Deel, Freshteam- Background checks: Checkr, Certn, AccusourceHR- Job boards: LinkedIn, Dice- Work management and collaboration: Asana, Slack, Microsoft Teams- Calendars: Google Calendar, Outlook CalendarNewly added: Asana. Jobma's latest integration brings AI-powered video interviewing and assessments into Asana, one of the world's most popular work management platforms. The integration lets hiring teams send Jobma interview and assessment invites, follow every candidate's status, and jump straight to evaluations without leaving Asana, while leveraging Jobma's identity validation and fraud prevention capabilities throughout the hiring process. Jobma built the integration in-house on Asana's API.Every interview and assessment format, inside the ATS and other HR tools:Jobma's three interview formats connect directly to the systems hiring teams already use, so recruiters can launch interviews and review results without switching platforms:- One-way (pre-recorded) interviews let candidates answer on their own time, so teams can screen high volumes quickly and consistently.- Live interviews bring one-on-one and panel conversations into a structured, recorded format with built-in collaboration.- Autonomous AI interviews use agentic AI to conduct adaptive, structured first-round interviews around the clock, so no applicant waits on a recruiter's calendar.Across every format, Jobma pairs interviews with pre-hire skill assessments and collaborative evaluation. Built-in ID verification and fraud prevention help confirm that the candidate who applies is the candidate who interviews, a growing concern as AI-assisted interview fraud rises.“Talent acquisition teams shouldn't have to rebuild their workflow to evaluate better,” said Mandeep Sodhi, President and CEO of Jobma.“With 70+ native integrations, from Workday and Greenhouse to our newest connection with Asana, Jobma meets teams where they already work and brings verified, fraud-resistant interviews right into their process.”Jobma's integrations are available now to customers. The full list of partners is at integrationsAbout JobmaFounded in 2012, Jobma is built for intelligent, human-first hiring. The platform is used by talent acquisition teams at mid-size and large enterprises for pre-recorded, live, and autonomous AI interviews, pre-hire skill assessments, ID verification and fraud prevention, and collaborative candidate evaluation.The platform is SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 certified, compliant with GDPR and CCPA, and aligned with the EU AI Act. Jobma's AI is transparent and human-in-the-loop by design. It never makes hiring decisions automatically. That call always stays with the hiring team.Organizations can request a Jobma demo at request-demoAll product and company names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Abhisheik Dahiya

Jobma

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Jobma Expands Its Integration Ecosystem to 70+ Native Integrations, With Fraud Prevention Built In News Provided By Jobma October 30, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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