Silver & Silver Earns National Recognition Among Top 200 Social Security Disability Law Firms

- Joe Silver, partner at Silver & Silver

ARDMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With more than four decades of advocacy, congressional testimony, nationally recognized attorneys, and a legacy of helping shape disability law, the Ardmore-based firm continues to distinguish itself among the nation's disability law practices.

Silver & Silver, a distinguished Pennsylvania law firm with a history of advocating for individuals with disabilities, has been recognized among 200 Social Security Disability practices nationwide in the FY2025 rankings issued by Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD). The recognition adds to an extensive history of professional achievements, national leadership, and legal advocacy that has established Silver & Silver as a respected name in Social Security Disability law for more than 45 years.

Founded in 1981 by attorneys Mike and Cindy Silver, the firm has built a reputation that extends far beyond its Ardmore roots. What distinguishes Silver & Silver is not simply its decades of experience representing individuals navigating the disability claims process, but the extraordinary contributions its attorneys have made to the profession itself. From influencing legislation and testifying before Congress to holding leadership positions in national legal organizations, the firm's attorneys have dedicated their careers to improving disability representation and protecting the rights of individuals who can no longer work because of serious medical conditions.

A Legacy of National Leadership in Disability Law

At the center of that legacy is founding attorney Mike Silver, who was among the first attorneys in the country to concentrate his practice in disability law. His influence reaches well beyond the clients he has represented. In 1990, Silver was elected president of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR), then a 4,300-member organization dedicated to advancing the rights of Social Security claimants. He also testified before the United States House of Representatives' Social Security Subcommittee, advocating for a more equitable disability system, and founded and chaired the Philadelphia Bar Association's Disability Law Committee for nearly a decade.

One of Silver's most meaningful contributions involved helping advance Pennsylvania legislation that made medical records more affordable for individuals pursuing disability claims.

Recognizing that excessive medical record fees created significant barriers for people seeking benefits, he worked to support legislation establishing more reasonable costs for obtaining the documentation necessary to prove disabling medical conditions. His efforts reflected a commitment that extended beyond individual cases to improving the system for disabled individuals throughout Pennsylvania.

Silver's remarkable career has been recognized through numerous professional and community honors. He received Philadelphia Magazine's Super Lawyers recognition in disability law for more than 20 years, was named Main Line Today Magazine's first Person of the Year in 2004 for his professional and charitable contributions, and has repeatedly earned local Best Attorney distinctions. The firm has also received multiple Best Law Firm honors through Main Line Media's Readers' Choice awards, including recognition in 2025. These accomplishments reflect a legacy built not only on legal experience, but also on leadership, service, and a dedication to the communities the firm represents.

Continuing a Tradition of Excellence Through the Next Generation

That commitment to exceptional legal representation continues through Joseph B. Silver, who joined the firm in 2014 and has established his own impressive credentials in Social Security Disability law. A graduate of Duke University School of Law, where he also earned a master's degree in Media Studies, Joseph represents disability claimants before the Social Security Administration and in federal court.

Joseph serves as chair of the Philadelphia Bar Association's Disability Law Committee, the same committee his father helped establish, and as the Third Circuit representative to NOSSCR's national Board of Directors. Through these positions, he contributes to discussions surrounding disability law, claimant representation, and the policies affecting individuals seeking benefits nationwide.

His professional achievements have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star beginning in 2018 and as a Top Lawyer by Main Line Today. Together, Mike and Joseph Silver represent a powerful combination of pioneering legal experience and continued leadership in an evolving area of law.

National Recognition That Reflects Decades of Dedication

Silver & Silver's inclusion in ACRD's FY2025 disability rankings represents another milestone in the firm's longstanding commitment to serving individuals and families facing life-changing circumstances. ACRD's recognition program honors legal professionals and organizations advancing disability representation, professional excellence, and advocacy throughout the United States. The firm's award is scheduled to be presented during the ACRD 2026 Tech Summit, October 21–22, in San Antonio, Texas.

For individuals living with disabilities, access to knowledgeable legal representation can make a meaningful difference during an already overwhelming period of uncertainty. Whether assisting with an initial disability application, appealing a denied claim, or representing a client in federal court, Silver & Silver brings decades of concentrated experience and a longstanding commitment to helping people pursue the benefits and protections available to them.

While the firm's accomplishments have brought national recognition, Silver & Silver remains deeply connected to the Philadelphia region. From its office in Ardmore, the firm serves individuals and families throughout Montgomery County, Delaware County, Philadelphia, and surrounding communities. Its attorneys combine the experience and professional involvement associated with nationally recognized legal advocates with the personal attention and accessibility of a longstanding local practice. The firm has also received other community recognition that readers can view in Main Line Today's 2026 lawyers feature, where Cindy Silver and partner Joe Schwartz were included.

About Silver & Silver

Founded in 1981, Silver & Silver is an established law firm headquartered in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, serving clients throughout the greater Philadelphia area and beyond. With more than 45 years of history, the firm focuses on social security disability, personal injury, workers' compensation, and employment law. Its attorneys have held prominent leadership roles in national and regional legal organizations, earned numerous professional awards, and contributed to important disability advocacy efforts. Silver & Silver remains dedicated to providing experienced legal representation while helping individuals and families navigate difficult circumstances with confidence.

For more information contact the firm today or call at (610) 658-1900.

Joe Silver

Silver & Silver

+1 610-658-1900

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