'I'm In Shock': Israeli Actress Chelli Goldenberg Panics On Live TV After Anti-Israel Comments (WATCH)

Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg recently went viral on social media after she unknowingly made critical remarks about her homeland live on TV, only to realize the cameras were rolling on Thursday, October 29.

The interview went viral after Israel's parliamentary elections, where the incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc was short of a clear majority, leading to widespread political tension across the nation. Netanyahu's Likud-led alliance won 53 seats, 8 seats short of the 61-seat majority mark required to form a government in the 120-member Knesset.

The Israeli elections took place amid the country's ongoing war with Iran, which began in October 2023 following the outbreak of the regional conflict in the Middle East.

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Israeli Actress' Explosive Claims Go Viral

As Israel witnessed a high-profile battle for a majority in the Knesset, which is national parliament, Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg grabbed headlines across the world for her unscripted and candid revelations about her critical stance on the country's direction in an explosive interview.

Speaking on Channel 13 News, Goldenberg stated that she doesn't feel Israeli anymore, adding that her country and the leadership have lost their direction. When asked by an interviewer whether such claims would be 'dangerous' if it went live on air, the 72-year-old actress dismissed concern, replying, 'I'm not saying it on air. I'm saying it quietly.'

Goldenberg further spoke about how the occupation of the Palestinian territories and domestic policies have led to widespread issues, saying,“The occupation brought everything that followed. Everything happening now is a consequence of the occupation.”

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When asked about the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the host of the show, Goldenberg clarified her stance on patriotism, stating that she is a 'great patriot' who deeply loves her nation, while likening her criticism to a parent watching a child stray from its principles.

The fact that Chelli Goldenberg was unaware that her interview was live broadcast meant that she openly criticised the direction of her country and the occupation.

The Moment Goldenberg Got Panicked

As Chelli Goldenberg realised her off-camera remarks were being transmitted live, she froze on set in total disbelief.

When she noticed the live graphics on the studio monitor, Goldenberg visibly panicked and confronted the production team for broadcasting her unscripted, critical remarks about her country.

“We were on air during that conversation? That's not okay,” she said, believing that the show was on a commercial break.

“I don't know what to do with this now. I'm really in shock. You didn't tell me we were on the air. I thought we were on a commercial break.

“I'm a very impulsive person, with tremendous passion when I speak. I'm all fire and flames. I didn't know we were on the air,” she added.

Veteran Israeli actress says she's 'NO LONGER PROUD TO BE ISRAELI' - then realizes she's LIVE ON AIR and recoils in SHOCK

Chelli Goldenberg ends the interview, blames the hosts for not flagging that they were live and later returns to APOLOGIZE for her remarks RT (@RT_com) October 29, 2026

Chelli Goldenberg apologised to the viewers for her critical remarks before the show wrapped up, pointing out that production teams need clear visual indicators when returning from breaks, stating that the red-flag indicator was not on when they were talking.

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