ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Navigation Satellite Via GSLV-F18

ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched its next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. NVS-03 has successfully separated from the launch vehicle and been injected into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite is the third in ISRO's next-generation navigation satellite series, envisaged to ensure continuity of navigation services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

Expanding NavIC Infrastructure

NVS-03 carries an indigenous atomic clock, along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S-band signals, expanding NavIC's capabilities. The system is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and an area extending 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundary, according to ISRO.

Public Response and Operational Significance

School students were also present at the launch event. Speaking to ANI, one of the students expressed excitement at witnessing the launch and highlighted the importance of developing an indigenous navigation system. "I am very excited and very proud to be here as an Indian to see the launch of a rocket called GSLV. We are having three NVS-03 satellite in this. It is very important for Indian system. We depend on GPS which is from the US and now we have invented NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), which helps us to make our own navigation system," the student said.

The GSLV-F18 is the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The launch is expected to strengthen India's indigenous navigation system, NavIC, and enhance the country's independent satellite-based navigation capabilities.

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