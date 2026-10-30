Viral Video: Wife Celebrates Karwa Chauth In ICU After Donating Kidney! (WATCH)

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has won hearts after donating her kidney to save her husband's life and observing Karwa Chauth rituals from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following the surgery. Identified as Rashmi Gupta, she underwent the procedure to give her husband a new lease of life. Despite being in the hospital and recovering from the operation, she chose to celebrate the festival dedicated to the long life and well-being of her husband.

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Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by married Hindu women, who fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for their husbands' health and longevity. Despite her medical condition, Rashmi performed the rituals from her ICU bed, turning the occasion into an emotional moment. Her gesture has drawn attention, with many appreciating her determination to mark the festival even while recovering from a major surgery.

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Rashmi's story has struck a chord with people as an example of love, sacrifice and companionship. While donating a kidney was already a significant step towards saving her husband's life, her decision to observe Karwa Chauth from the hospital added another emotional dimension to the occasion. The incident has been widely appreciated as a touching reminder of togetherness and the strength of a relationship during difficult times.