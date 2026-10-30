Fitch Affirms ADQ's Rating As Net Profit Rises 66% To Dh43 Billion

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company's (ADQ) long-term credit rating at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook, as the company's net profit rose nearly 66 per cent to Dh43 billion in 2025, supported by higher revenue and operating earnings.

The international ratings agency also affirmed the company's short-term issuer default rating at 'F1+', reflecting its assessment of strong government support and the company's role in managing strategic assets across key sectors of Abu Dhabi's economy.

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According to Fitch, ADQ's consolidated revenue increased to Dh148.2 billion in 2025 from Dh127.9 billion in 2024, representing growth of nearly 16 per cent.

Operating profit rose to Dh43.6 billion from Dh27.7 billion, while net profit increased to Dh43 billion from Dh25.9 billion a year earlier.

Assets approach Dh1 trillion

The company's total assets increased to Dh996.8 billion at the end of 2025, compared with Dh921.7 billion a year earlier, bringing its asset base close to the Dh1 trillion mark.

Total equity also rose to Dh521.4 billion from Dh482.6 billion, while cash and bank balances stood at approximately Dh82 billion at the end of 2025.

Fitch said transport and logistics became the company's largest revenue contributor in 2025, overtaking energy and utilities.

ADQ holds investments across several strategic sectors, including energy, utilities, aviation, transport, logistics, food and agriculture, healthcare and financial services.

Strong government support

Fitch said ADQ's rating reflects its close financial and operational links with the Abu Dhabi government, which ultimately owns the company.

The agency assessed extraordinary government support as "virtually certain", assigning a support score of 50 out of 60 under its government-related entities criteria.

Fitch noted that the company received Dh10.1 billion in shareholder contributions and Dh2.1 billion in government cash grants during 2025.

The ratings agency also highlighted the company's role in supporting Abu Dhabi's economic development and strategic investment priorities.

Investment structure strengthened

In January 2026, Abu Dhabi consolidated ADQ's assets and investments with those of L'IMAD Holding Company under L'IMAD.

The investment holding company is chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Fitch said the reorganization further centralized Abu Dhabi's strategic investments while maintaining strong government oversight.

The enlarged investment structure spans energy, infrastructure, aviation, ports, healthcare, food, financial services, real estate and industrial sectors.

Strong international debt market presence

Fitch also affirmed ADQ's senior unsecured debt rating at 'AA', in line with its long-term issuer rating.

The company remains an established issuer in international debt markets, supported by its global medium-term note programmer and diversified funding sources.

In October 2025, ADQ completed a $5 billion five-year syndicated term facility, further expanding its access to bank financing.

Fitch said the company's ratings remain aligned with Abu Dhabi's sovereign rating, reflecting its strategic role and the agency's assessment of government support.

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