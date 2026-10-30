Telemarketers Beat Influencers As UAE Residents' Least-Trusted Profession

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Telemarketers and call centres have the worst reputation in the UAE, overtaking social media influencers, according to new research by Insight Discovery and Compare Wealth Managers.

The eighth annual study, conducted with YouGov and surveyed 1,028 UAE residents, found that telemarketers and call centres were the most frequently selected category for worst reputation at 16 per cent. Influencers followed with 12.7 per cent, and credit card issuers ranked third with 11.6 per cent.

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Real estate agents came fourth with 10 per cent, followed by executive search firms and recruitment companies with 9.2 per cent.

The result reverses last year's ordering, when influencers received 21 per cent of first-place votes and telemarketers and call centres 19 per cent. Both categories recorded lower shares in 2026, although they remained the two most frequently selected.

“Telemarketers have been near the top of our rankings for years, so their return to first place is hardly surprising. Influencers slipping to second is more interesting,” said Nigel Sillitoe, CEO of Insight Discovery.

He added that UAE residents can register their numbers on the Do Not Call Registry to reduce unwanted sales calls, and that companies ignoring the rules risk substantial fines.

“The challenge now is ensuring consumers know their rights and the rules are properly enforced,” he said.

Independent financial advisers (IFAs) attracted a higher share of negative first-place votes than financial advisers working for banks, at 5.6 per cent against 4.5 per cent.

Wealth managers were measured as a separate category for the first time, receiving 4.7 per cent of first-place votes. The organisers said this establishes a benchmark for future studies.

Elsewhere, insurance companies received 6.1 per cent of first-place votes, healthcare providers 5.9 per cent, internal or in-house recruiters 5.3 per cent and property developers 3.4 per cent.

Rory Scott, CEO of Compare Wealth Managers, said it was encouraging that fewer than 5 per cent of respondents ranked wealth managers negatively, but warned the industry could not afford complacency.

“Recent concerns surrounding AIX Investment Group are a timely reminder that investors need to be particularly careful about who they trust with their money,” he said.

“Checking a firm's regulatory status, understanding the risks and questioning promises of unusually high returns should always come before handing over your savings. Transparency and putting clients first are essential to rebuilding trust,” added Scott.

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