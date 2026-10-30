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Flydubai Cancels Flights To Riyadh, Dammam And Abha Until November 1

Flydubai Cancels Flights To Riyadh, Dammam And Abha Until November 1


Date: 2026-10-30 03:10:31

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flydubai has cancelled all flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh up to and including November 5 due to the ongoing Houthi attacks targeting Saudi airports, the airline said.

A flydubai spokesperson said the carrier expects some disruption to its scheduled operations to Saudi Arabia due to the ongoing situation.

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“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will update our customers through our official channels regarding any amendments to our flight schedules,” the spokesperson said.

Saudi Arabia dealt with incoming Houthi missiles throughout Thursday, intercepting and destroying at least two ballistic missiles headed towards Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted a cruise missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the kingdom's western region overnight.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said late Thursday that falling debris from two ballistic missiles intercepted over Riyadh had injured a Saudi citizen and caused material damage to a house and a vehicle.

The missiles were launched by Yemen's Houthi militia, the Civil Defence spokesperson said, adding that authorities had taken the necessary procedures.

Customers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date so they receive the latest updates, the spokesperson added.

Despite the cancellations, flydubai is still operating flights to several other destinations in the Kingdom. These are Jeddah, Taif, Tabuk, Madina, Al-Qassim, and Ha'il.

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Khaleej Times

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