Saudi Arabia Says One Injured, Material Damage After Missile Intercepted

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia on Thursday night intercepted two ballistic missiles in Riyadh, local authorities confirmed early this morning.

Falling debris has injured a citizen and caused material damage to a house and vehicle, Saudi Civil Defence said.

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The authority said that standard procedures for such cases had been implemented.

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"Air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said on X.

Saudi civil defence had issued warnings for "potential danger" in Riyadh, Kharj and the southern city of Najran that were lifted shortly afterwards.

The Houthis have ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia, including by launching deadly strikes on the Riyadh airport that forced its shuttering for two weeks as flagship events were cancelled - threatening the kingdom's economic diversification plans.

In July, a fragile 2022 truce fell apart after the Houthis allowed an Iranian plane to land in Yemen's capital Sanaa in defiance of Saudi control over Yemeni airspace, setting off a spate of attacks.

Later, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning campaign.

The Houthis have in turn reported frequent Saudi airstrikes.

Yemen has been reeling from war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, with a Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government.

Photos: Houthi missile debris in Saudi Arabia injures 2, damages homes and vehicles Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

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