Six Feared Dead In Helicopter Crash In Indian Himalayan State, Media Report
The helicopter was flying from Badrinath, a prominent pilgrimage destination for Hindus located in the mountains, to Dehradun city, carrying five passengers and a pilot, news agency ANI reported.Recommended For You
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his office had received information about a helicopter crashing near a village in the Joshimath area.
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A joint rescue operation was being carried out by the district administration, disaster management teams and troops in the region, Dhami said in a post on X.
TV channels said that rescue teams had rushed to the site of the crash and fire and smoke were visible there.ALSO READ
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