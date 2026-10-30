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Novak Says Ukraine Resumed Strikes On Refineries

Novak Says Ukraine Resumed Strikes On Refineries


Date: 2026-10-30 03:04:52

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak claimed on Friday that the Ukrainian military started targeting Russian refineries again after a short break.

"Yes, today there was another attack on Russian refineries, on four processing plants. More precisely, three refineries and one gas chemical complex. There is minor damage at one plant, but in general, our protection system, air defense has worked," Novak told reporters, adding that Russian companies are currently working on protection.

Moreover, recent reports suggest that Kyiv paused refinery strikes temporarily amid diplomatic pressure from Washington.

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AzerNews

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