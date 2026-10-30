Japan May Seek Expanded Access To US AI Models
Japan is seeking greater access to advanced AI models developed by major US companies to help detect vulnerabilities in government systems amid rising cyber threats, while also encouraging critical infrastructure operators, including electricity and telecommunications providers, to adopt the technology, Nikkei reported on Friday.
The initiative is expected to feature in a cybersecurity package that the government plans to unveil as early as next week.
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