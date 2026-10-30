Kosiniak-Kamysz: Poland Transfers Two Mig-29S To Ukraine After They Reach End Of Their Service Life

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Friday during a briefing at the 12th UAV Base in the town of Mirosławiec by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the Polish official, these two MiG-29s are being decommissioned because they have reached the end of their service life and would therefore no longer be suitable for the Polish military.

“I see all this lamenting and various Russian propaganda being spread by certain political circles. Don't mourn equipment that will either go to an army defending itself against an aggressor or end up as scrap. If there's such a choice, then the choice is obvious. Instead, the Polish Army will have unmanned systems,” Kosiniak-Kamysz noted.

He also emphasized that Ukraine has the most experience“among the nations on the side of good” in using drones, and Poland should draw on this experience.

Commenting on the fate of the remaining Polish MiG-29s, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the possibility of selling some of these aircraft is being considered. According to him, Bulgaria has expressed interest in this. This issue was the main topic of discussions with the Bulgarian prime minister and defense minister during their visit to Warsaw in September.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also announced that the first MQ-9B SkyGuardian drone will be delivered to the 12th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Base in January of next year.

to transfer two more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukrain

In a comment to Ukrinform, Polish expert and former Polish Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz expressed the view that if an agreement with Sofia cannot be reached, Warsaw may revisit the issue of transferring the remaining MiGs to Ukraine.

On October 29, Poland announced that it would soon transfer two more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth approximately 50 million euro. The package will also include ammunition and air defense systems.