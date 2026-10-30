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Emergency Power Outages Reported In Dnipro And Dnipropetrovsk Region

Emergency Power Outages Reported In Dnipro And Dnipropetrovsk Region


Date: 2026-10-30 03:04:27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"Power company workers have been on the job for two days, but they have not yet been able to fully restore power. The situation is complicated by repeated attacks on power infrastructure," the statement reads.

Read also: Russian forces strike critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

DTEK reminded the public that scheduled power outages are suspended during emergency blackouts.

As previously reported, the Russians have caused significant damag to energy infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Dnipropetrovsk region; it will take time to fully restore power supply, the Ministry of Energy stated.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power outages are being implemented as a result of the Russian attack.

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UkrinForm

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