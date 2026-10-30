Defense Forces Use Drones To Destroy Russian Mi-8 Helicopter In Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Third Army Corps reported this on Telegram.

“During a raid on enemy logistics, a crew operating a 'Hornet' kamikaze UAV from the SKYFOM strike wing platoon of the Unmanned Systems Battalion detected an enemy Mi-8 and flew out to intercept it. The enemy was forced to change course in the air,” the statement reads.

Since the Russian helicopter's cruising speed exceeded that of the attack drones, the soldiers waited for it to land. They then struck the area around the fuel tanks, and a second“Hornet” drone confirmed that the target had been destroyed.

“As a result of the attack, the military helicopter-which the Russian Armed Forces use to transport personnel and cargo, conduct evacuations, and provide fire support-was completely destroyed-and we welcome this outcome,” the Third Army Corps emphasized.

Air defenses down three missiles, 96 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers at the“Marinovka” airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.