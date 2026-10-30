Zain Jordan Sponsors Charity Motorcycle Ride To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- Zain Jordan sponsored the 2026 H.O.G. October charity motorcycle ride to raise awareness about breast cancer, reaffirming its commitment to supporting health, humanitarian and community initiatives across the Kingdom.

Held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired, the ride set off Friday morning from Zain Jordan's headquarters on King Abdullah II Street in Amman, heading to Harley-Davidson's headquarters at Bikers' Village on Airport Road.

Zain's sponsorship reflects its commitment to promoting health awareness and encouraging community participation in meaningful initiatives. The ride highlighted the importance of early detection and regular breast cancer screening in improving the chances of detecting and treating the disease at an early stage. The event was held as part of the breast cancer awareness campaigns observed throughout October.

Organised annually by the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) in Jordan, the ride combines health awareness with charitable giving. It was open to motorcycle enthusiasts from across the Kingdom, with women Harley-Davidson riders and local riding groups joining the event to help spread breast cancer awareness messages and reach wider segments of society.

The ride concluded at Bikers' Village, where participants took part in a range of family-friendly recreational and charitable activities. The event also featured various products for sale, with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Treatment Fund at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC).

The initiative underscores the importance of collective community action in supporting cancer patients and advancing health and humanitarian causes.

//Petra// MF