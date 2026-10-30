Join Topmedi At The 139Th Canton Fair Booth 9.2I02

MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou, Guangdong, China – October 30, 2026

Event Details:



Exhibition: 139th Canton Fair, Phase 3

Date: October 31 – November 4, 2026

Booth No.: 9.2I02 Address: No. 382, Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

What You Will See at Our Booth:

We will be showcasing a wide range of mobility and rehabilitation products, including:



Mobility Scooters – Compact, foldable, and designed for outdoor travel

Pediatric Wheelchairs – Adjustable and supportive for children with special needs

Walkers & Rollators – Lightweight, stable, and height-adjustable for daily use

Basketball Wheelchairs – Rigid, sport-specific designs for performance Manual Wheelchairs – Durable, foldable, and available in multiple configurations

Booth Check-In Offer:Visit our booth and check in to receive samples at a bulk negotiated price. This offer is valid only during the show and is limited to available samples. It's a great opportunity to test our products firsthand before placing bulk orders.

Our team will be on-site to discuss your specific requirements, provide product demonstrations, and explore OEM/ODM cooperation opportunities. Whether you are a distributor, healthcare provider, or procurement professional, we look forward to meeting you.

For more information or to schedule a meeting in advance, please contact us:Email:...eb:

We look forward to welcoming you at Booth 9.2I02!

About Us

Guangzhou Topmedi Company Limited, established in 2004, is a leading supplier in the field of medical rehabilitation core portfolio includes electric wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, sports wheelchairs, commode chairs, mobility scooters, walking aids, canes, patient transfer machines, and hospital beds.