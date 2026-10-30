Join Topmedi At The 139Th Canton Fair Booth 9.2I02
Event Details:
Exhibition: 139th Canton Fair, Phase 3
Date: October 31 – November 4, 2026
Booth No.: 9.2I02
Address: No. 382, Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China
What You Will See at Our Booth:
We will be showcasing a wide range of mobility and rehabilitation products, including:
Mobility Scooters – Compact, foldable, and designed for outdoor travel
Pediatric Wheelchairs – Adjustable and supportive for children with special needs
Walkers & Rollators – Lightweight, stable, and height-adjustable for daily use
Basketball Wheelchairs – Rigid, sport-specific designs for performance
Manual Wheelchairs – Durable, foldable, and available in multiple configurations
Booth Check-In Offer:Visit our booth and check in to receive samples at a bulk negotiated price. This offer is valid only during the show and is limited to available samples. It's a great opportunity to test our products firsthand before placing bulk orders.
Our team will be on-site to discuss your specific requirements, provide product demonstrations, and explore OEM/ODM cooperation opportunities. Whether you are a distributor, healthcare provider, or procurement professional, we look forward to meeting you.
For more information or to schedule a meeting in advance, please contact us:Email:...eb:
We look forward to welcoming you at Booth 9.2I02!
About Us
Guangzhou Topmedi Company Limited, established in 2004, is a leading supplier in the field of medical rehabilitation core portfolio includes electric wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, sports wheelchairs, commode chairs, mobility scooters, walking aids, canes, patient transfer machines, and hospital beds.
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