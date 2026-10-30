MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare provider oversees a computer-guided spinal decompression therapy session at Integra Health Chiropractic Rehabilitation Wellness in Hawthorne, NY, providing conservative care for disc-related back pain."Integra Health Chiropractic Rehabilitation Wellness offers non-surgical spinal decompression therapy in Hawthorne, N.Y., for Westchester County residents with disc-related back and neck pain. Led by founder Noble Thomas, DC, MSACN, the clinic pairs computer-guided spinal decompression with rehabilitative exercise and core stabilization for patients managing herniated or bulging discs, sciatica, and degenerative disc conditions.

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. - October 30, 2026 - Integra Health Chiropractic Rehabilitation Wellness offers non-surgical spinal decompression therapy for patients in Hawthorne and nearby Westchester County communities who live with disc-related back and neck pain. Led by founder Noble Thomas, DC, MSACN, the clinic combines computer-guided spinal decompression in Hawthorne, NY, with rehabilitative exercise and core stabilization in individualized care plans. The approach is designed for people managing herniated or bulging discs, sciatica, and degenerative disc conditions who want a conservative, drug-free option before considering surgery.

A Common Problem for Commuters and Working Adults

Back and neck pain remain among the most common reasons adults seek medical care in the United States, and disc problems are a frequent source of that discomfort. For residents of Hawthorne, White Plains, Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville, and Valhalla, daily routines put steady demands on the spine. Long drives on the Taconic and Saw Mill parkways, hours at a desk, and physically demanding work in the trades can all add up over time.

When a disc bulges or herniates, it can press on nearby nerves. The result may be pain that radiates into the buttock or leg, commonly called sciatica, or stiffness in the neck that travels into the shoulder and arm. Many patients who come to the clinic have already tried pain medication, injections, or physical therapy and are still looking for lasting relief. Others want to understand their options before agreeing to a procedure.

Clinical guidelines increasingly recommend non-drug treatment as a first step for many patients with low back pain, and local demand for spinal decompression in Hawthorne, NY, reflects that broader shift.

How Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Works

Spinal decompression therapy is a form of motorized traction. The patient lies fully clothed on a computer-controlled table while the system applies a gentle, intermittent stretch to a specific area of the lower back or neck. Instead of a constant pull, the cycles of tension and relaxation are designed to help the muscles around the spine stay relaxed during treatment.

The goal is to reduce pressure inside the disc and around irritated nerves. Lower pressure may support the movement of fluid and nutrients into the disc, creating better conditions for the body's own healing process. Sessions typically last 30 to 45 minutes.

At Integra Health, non-surgical spinal decompression is not used on its own. It is paired with rehabilitative exercise, core stabilization, and movement guidance to help patients build strength and support the spine between visits.

Potential benefits of the approach include:



A non-invasive, drug-free option for disc-related back and neck pain

Gentle, computer-guided traction targeted to the affected area of the spine

May help ease pressure on irritated nerves associated with sciatica

Supports improved mobility and comfort during daily activities

Combined with rehab exercise to support long-term spinal stability No incisions, anesthesia, or surgical recovery time

Results vary from patient to patient, and decompression is not appropriate for everyone. Each patient begins with an evaluation, and treatment starts only after the exam confirms the patient is a suitable candidate. People who are pregnant, have spinal fusion hardware in the treatment area, or have severe osteoporosis or a recent spinal fracture are generally not candidates.

An Integrated, Evidence-Based Approach

Integra Health describes its care model as evidence-based and focused on finding the source of pain rather than only managing symptoms. Spinal decompression in Hawthorne, NY, is one part of a broader set of non-surgical services at the clinic, which also include chiropractic care, deep tissue laser therapy, shockwave therapy, massage therapy, and nutrition coaching. The clinic also offers PRP treatments for chronic joint pai.

Having those services under one roof lets the care team adjust a plan as a patient progresses.

“Many of the people we see have been dealing with back or leg pain for months, sometimes years, and they've already tried several things,” said Dr. Thomas.“They want to know if there's something they can do before surgery. For the right patient, spinal decompression combined with targeted rehab gives us a way to take pressure off the disc and then build the strength that helps protect the spine going forward. Seeing someone get back to their commute, their job site, or their morning walk is why we do this work.”

Thomas said the clinic's exam process is as important as the treatment itself.

“Decompression works best as part of a plan, not as a quick fix,” he said.“We start with a thorough exam, we're honest when someone isn't a good candidate, and we build care around what that person needs to get back to doing. That's how we want to serve this community.”

Access for Local Patients

Integra Health is accepting new patients at its Broadway office and serves nearby communities including White Plains, Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville, Valhalla, Thornwood, and Elmsford. The clinic offers direct insurance billing and verifies benefits before a patient's first visit.

Patients interested in Spinal Decompression in Hawthorne, N can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by phone. The first visit includes an evaluation to review the patient's history, symptoms and any prior imaging and to determine whether spinal decompression therapy is an appropriate fit.

About Integra Health Chiropractic Rehabilitation Wellness

Integra Health Chiropractic Rehabilitation Wellness is an integrative chiropractic and rehabilitation clinic located in Hawthorne, New York. Founded by Noble Thomas, DC, MSACN, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, spinal decompression, deep tissue laser therapy, shockwave therapy, and PRP treatments. Integra Health is committed to providing patients across Westchester County with non-invasive, non-surgical treatment options for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and joint conditions.