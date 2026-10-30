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Chicago IL - October 30th, 2026 - Affordable City Movers Chicago Featured in "Best Chicago Moving Companies" Guide on LinkedIn. LinkedIn Expert names the Chicago Moving Company a strong overall option for Chicago residents, citing transparent pricing, same-day availability and specialty-item care

Affordable City Movers Chicago, a local Chicago moving company, has been featured in "Best Chicago Moving Companies," an independent guide published on LinkedIn on July 28, 2026, by David Ezekiel. The guide examines what separates a dependable Chicago mover from the rest and concludes that Affordable City Movers is "a strong option for Chicago residents looking for straightforward, dependable service."

Ezekiel's guide evaluates Chicago movers on the factors that matter most in the city's housing market: honest pricing, short-notice availability, and experience with high-rise elevators, narrow walk-up stairwells and tight street parking. On those measures, the guide highlights the company's upfront, no-hidden-fee pricing, its same-day emergency moving availability, free furniture protection, and careful handling of pianos, artwork and other fragile items. It also points to the company's hundreds of five-star Google reviews and the repeat customers who have trusted the team across multiple moves.

The guide notes that Affordable City Movers handles everything from studio and small-load moves to condo, home, high-rise and office relocations, along with furniture-only moves, senior moving assistance and college dorm moves. Its service area covers Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Downtown, Wicker Park and surrounding Chicagoland suburbs, including Evanston.

The feature follows Affordable City Movers' recent recognition by local guide Chicago Bound, which named the company one of the best movers in Chicago.

"Moving in Chicago comes with real challenges, from high-rise elevator reservations to walk-up stairwells in Lincoln Park and Lakeview, and plans don't always go as expected," said the owner of Affordable City Movers Chicago. "That's why we built our business around upfront pricing with no hidden fees and same-day availability when a lease falls through or a closing date shifts. As a locally-owned business, we take pride in showing up when we say we will and treating every customer's belongings like our own. It means a lot to see that recognized."

About Affordable City Movers Chicago

Founded in 2018 and based in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, Affordable City Movers Chicago is a local Chicago moving company serving residential and commercial customers across Chicago, including Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Downtown, Wicker Park and Evanston. The company offers full-service local moves, labor-only loading and unloading for customers who rent their own trucks, same-day emergency moves, and specialty handling for pianos, artwork and antiques. It is known for professional crews, clear communication and transparent, affordable pricing. The team operates seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at affordablecitymovers or call (312) 210-0259.

Sources



Best Chicago Moving Companies, David Ezekiel, LinkedIn, July 28, 2026 The Absolute Best Movers in Chicago, Chicago Bound, July 28, 2026