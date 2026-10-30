Visa And Senegal Join Forces To Accelerate Digital Transformation And The Development Of Digital Payments

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Visa ( ) and Senegal's Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a two-year framework for strategic collaboration to support Senegal's digital transformation ambitions. This partnership will foster cooperation on digital payments, financial innovation, cybersecurity and regulatory matters, while enabling the exploration of high-impact use cases that could help modernise public services and expand access to digital financial services.

This MoU is the first of such partnership signed between Visa and a government institution in Senegal. It is built on structured public-private dialogue and the sharing of expertise to identify collaboration opportunities aligned with national priorities.

Visa and Senegal's Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs will explore, among other areas, payments from individuals to government (P2G, Person-to-Government) and payments from government to individuals (G2P, Government-to-Person). This work will seek to identify how digital solutions could facilitate interactions between citizens and public services. Knowledge sharing on cybersecurity and financial innovation will complement this work, with the aim of promoting broader access to digital financial services in a secure and resilient environment.

““This strategic partnership with Visa marks a decisive step forward in our efforts to accelerate the New Deal Technologique. Now is the time for action: we must be fully operational and move from intent to tangible results by deploying practical, secure and inclusive solutions that directly address the everyday needs of Senegalese citizens.”

said - Mr. Samba Diouf, Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs,”

“We are proud to bring Visa's expertise to bear in support of Senegal's ambitions. Together with the Ministry, we aim to identify tangible opportunities to facilitate access to digital services and support the long-term development of the payments ecosystem in Senegal,” said Aminata Kane, Sr. Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Western & Central Africa.

By bringing together national priorities and Visa's expertise, this cooperation framework will help identify initiatives tailored to Senegal's needs, encouraging digital payment use cases grounded in local realities to simplify citizens' everyday lives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Visa Inc..

Media Contacts:

Visa

Yvan Guehi

...

About Visa Inc.:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at .

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