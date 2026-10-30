RTA Extends Metro Timings For Dubai Ride On November 1

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said it extended operating hours on November 1, to start service at 3am, for the Dubai Ride challenge. The authority reminded commuters to make sure to have a balance of Dh30 on the Nol card.

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Dubai Ride is the opening flagship event of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge , which will run from October 31 to November 29. Launched in 2017 by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the challenge gets residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. Over its first nine editions, it has attracted more than 16 million participants.

The free community event offers two main routes. The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route is recommended for more experienced cyclists, passing the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa, with start points at the Museum of the Future, Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street.

The 4km Downtown Family Route provides a flat, family-friendly loop around Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa - suitable for young children and riders of all abilities. Dubai Ride is not a timed race, and participants are asked to follow the 25km/h speed limit.

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