EARLY PR Marks Seven Years With Launch Of EARLY PR Video And DIY PR Product Suite

The Early PR team celebrates seven years with founder, Nicole Early.

The West Coast PR agency adds in-house video production and a set of tools built for founders to their service offerings

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EARLY PR, the premier Black, female-founded communications agency, is celebrating seven years with two launches: EARLY PR Video, an integrated video production service, and a DIY PR product suite that gives founders a way into publicity without requiring an agency retainer.

Founded in Portland in 2019 and now operating with offices in Portland and Los Angeles, EARLY PR has grown from a founder-led boutique into a full-service, award-winning firm. With a core team of five working across brand strategy, public relations, social impact campaigns, BIPOC marketing, video production, and design, the team has supported communications for more than $231 million in community investment, including the $62 million Oregon Cares Fund and the $169 million reparative development project of client Williams & Russell CDC, where EARLY PR's media work has earned at least nine stories, including Portland Business Journal, Blavity, and The New York Times.

The firm's public sector work is equally as notable. For the Oregon Department of Justice, EARLY PR led You Belong., a statewide, multilingual public awareness campaign for the state's Bias Response Hotline. It generated 120 million impressions, 20 media stories including placement on Spanish print and radio, and a 100 percent increase in website and hotline traffic. For Portland State University's College of Education, the team earned more than 3 million in media reach and opportunities at SXSW EDU.

EARLY PR Video puts strategy and production in one workflow. Most agencies outsource video and step away once the shoot starts. At EARLY PR, the PR strategists stay on the project from concept to final edit, so the film matches the story driving a client's media coverage. Services include social content subscriptions, brand story films, campaign video suites, executive thought leadership series, event coverage, and documentary or mini-doc production. Ifanyi Bell serves as Director and Production Partner, and more information is available at earlypr/video-production.

Plenty of founders need press and can't put an agency on retainer. The DIY PR suite gives them a real strategy and means to run it themselves. It includes four offerings: the Pitch Polish & Media List Bundle ($599), the Founder Spotlight Mini Campaign ($2,500), the PR + Content Coaching Cohort ($500 per month), and Hourly PR Consulting.

“I started EARLY PR seven years ago to amplify voices of change. Thank you to every client who trusted us with that work. You are the reason I now get to say 'we' regarding my team. Video and the DIY PR suite come from that same mission,” said Nicole Early, founder of EARLY PR.

EARLY PR is a Black woman-founded, BIPOC-led firm, and that shapes the work. The team brings lived experience and cultural fluency to strategy grounded in data. Year seven is about scale, and the company plans to widen access to its work and build communications infrastructure that outlasts any single campaign.

About EARLY PR

EARLY PR is an award-winning, Black woman–founded communications agency helping mission-driven organizations, public institutions, and brands earn attention, build trust, and move people to act. Founded in 2019, with offices in Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California, EARLY PR offers brand strategy, public relations, social impact campaigns, BIPOC marketing, video production, and DIY PR tools for founders. Where purpose meets power. Learn more at earlypr.

Media Contact

Kate Nance, Senior Publicist, EARLY PR

... (832) 273-5249

Kate Nance

Early PR

...

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EARLY PR Marks Seven Years With Launch of EARLY PR Video and DIY PR Product Suite News Provided By EARLY PR October 30, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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