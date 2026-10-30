Saif Ali Khan Shares Moments From A Scenic Family Getaway In Tuscany

Saif Ali Khan Shares Family Moments from Tuscany

Highlights of the Italian Getaway

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has shared glimpses of a countryside holiday with his family, posting a series of photographs on social media featuring wife Kareena Kapoor and his son, Taimur enjoying scenic landscapes in Tuscany, Italy. Saif shared a carousel of pictures from the getaway on his Instagram, offering a glimpse of the family's time amid sprawling green fields and picturesque sunsets. Along with the photographs, the actor shared a heartfelt caption expressing his love for his family and the moments they spent together.“Me in my world, with my world...a few stolen moments from one of our trips around the sun,” he wrote.

The pictures show Saif posing against a backdrop of lush vineyards, holding a wine glass as the sun sets across the countryside. Kareena was also seen enjoying the golden-hour light and posing against the scenic landscape. The photographs also captured Jeh enjoying the countryside, including sitting inside a green tractor with his hands on the steering wheel. He was also seen playing with farm animals.

Saif, who is married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has largely stayed away from having a public social media account of his own. Fans have often caught glimpses of his personal life through Kareena's posts, but his Instagram debut gave them another way to follow the actor. Ever since, the actor has been engaging with fans through his social media posts, often sharing glimpses from his life. (ANI)

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