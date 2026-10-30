BYH Exhibition Concludes Seventh Edition With Over 16,000 Visitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: NeXTfairs announces the successful conclusion of the seventh edition of Build Your House Exhibition (BYH), organised under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On the first day, the event was inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.

The exhibition attracted a record of more than 16,000 visitors over three days, and featured more than 250 exhibitors, with organisers and exhibitors delivering 15,000 square metres of stands and venue setup. Sponsorship participation expanded to include renowned brands such as ABYAT and Tivoli for the first time. The event saw notable industry announcements, with Qatar Post announcing the launch of its new“Sandooqi” service, a smart parcel boxes offers a secure and flexible way to receive deliveries. Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, Rawad Sleem, said:“This record turnout reflects the growing value of Build Your House as a platform connecting Qatari homeowners and companies with industry expertise and business opportunities. Building on this momentum, we plan to extend next year's edition to four days from 3 to 6 October 2027, and relocate to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), providing opportunities for more space and expanded participation.”

On the final day, Minister of Municipality, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, toured the exhibition and explored the latest solutions and innovations in residential construction sector presented by leading national and international companies.

Additionally, the conference held alongside the exhibition-organized in partnership with the Qatar Society of Engineers-served as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, featuring a distinguished group of engineers, experts, and specialists.

The event included discussions on the Qatar Architecture Award, as well as specialised sessions that provided homeowners with practical guidance and comprehensive information on residential construction, renovation, interior design, and the legal and administrative procedures involved in building a home. Director Public Relations and Communication at Kahramaa Mohamed Ali Al Muhannadi, said:“We are proud of Kahramaa's successful participation in the seventh edition of Build Your House 2026, which served as an outstanding platform for direct engagement with citizens and for showcasing our services in the electricity and water sectors. This participation provided a valuable opportunity to interact with visitors, address their inquiries, and raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and efficient resource utilisation. We extend our sincere appreciation to the exhibition organisers and visitors for their engagement, and we look forward to continuing our support for sustainable urban development in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The Ministry of Social Development and Family, represented by the Family Empowerment Department, also participated in the exhibition, as part of its efforts to support and empower productive families and strengthen their contribution to economic development. Eight national enterprises showcased their products to visitors. This participation reflects the Ministry's commitment to expanding marketing opportunities and strengthening collaboration with various entities to support the enterprises' sustainability and development.