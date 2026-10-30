Mathaf Invites Residents To Join Sculpture-Building World Record Attempt

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art has announced Qom'a, a community initiative that will see 20,000 people from across Qatar contribute to a large-scale, bio-based paper mache (papier-mâché) sculpture in an attempt to achieve a Guinness World Records title for the most people making paper mache simultaneously.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of Municipality.

Through hands-on workshops, participants will help prepare and shape a papier-mâché mixture made from reclaimed palm material and pages from Mathaf's past exhibition catalogues.

Qom'a takes its name from the Arabic word for the small cap that joins a date to its stalk. Inspired by this detail of the rutab date, the sculpture transforms a familiar element of Qatar's cultural landscape into a place for people to gather and reflect. Its concept was developed by school students through workshops mentored by Mathaf's Learning and Outreach Department, in which they explored how the museum's history, architecture and collection could inspire a design built around shared experiences.

Director of Mathaf Zeina Arida said:“At Mathaf, we believe art can create spaces for connection, participation and shared experiences. With Qom'a, we are inviting communities to become part of the artwork itself, while exploring how materials rooted in our environment and local memory can be transformed into something new that carries a collective story. For us, the value of this project lies not only in the sculpture, but in the experience of creating it together.”

Registration is now open for Qom'a, welcoming individuals and families of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to contribute to a collective artwork celebrating community, creativity and sustainability. Participation continues until 19 November 2026 at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art.

Mathaf Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Ministry of Municipality