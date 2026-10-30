Bahraini Delegation Visits Qatar's General Directorate Of Coasts And Borders Security

A delegation from the Bahraini Coast Guard, headed by Brigadier Abdulrahman Ahmed al-Ruwaie, visited the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security at the Ministry of Interior as part of efforts to strengthen security co-operation between the two sides.

The delegation was received by the director-general of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, Staff Navy Colonel Hassan Ahmed al-Sulaiti, along with several directorate officers.

During the visit, the Bahraini delegation was briefed on the directorate's responsibilities and its role in protecting the coastline, conducting search and rescue operations, and securing critical maritime facilities.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance co-operation and exchange expertise in maritime safety.