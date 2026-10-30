Scaling Metatrader 4 The Right Way: How A VPS Unlocks Institutional-Level Reliability For Retail Traders

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) Stockholm, 3 November 2025 – Bluewater, a world leader in advanced water purification and beverage solutions, has called for greater public awareness and government action in the United Kingdom following a BBC investigation revealing that more than six million Britons are being supplied with water sources containing potentially harmful levels of PFAS“forever chemicals.”

The latest BBC report on PFAS in UK tap water is a wake-up call for consumers, says ecopreneur Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater.



In a 2024 study, Bluewater discovered significant contamination of London's tap water by PFAS and PFOA – chemicals linked to cancer, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, liver damage, asthma, allergies, reduced fertility, congenital disabilities, and delayed development. The study echoed warnings from the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2023 that the UK was lagging other developed nations in setting safe thresholds for hazardous PFAS in drinking water.

That's why Bluewater is championing cleaner hydration technology aimed at eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been used since the 1940s in a wide range of products, including non-stick pans and firefighting foams. The problem is they don't break down. Once released into the environment, they accumulate in soil, rivers, and even human tissue.

The BBC's review of enforcement notices from the Drinking Water Inspectorate found PFAS levels high enough to“constitute a potential danger to human health” in several water networks. The World Health Organization has linked PFAS compounds to certain cancers, and many experts warn that thousands of related chemicals remain unregulated.

says Rittri.

While some may view bottled water as a safer option, Rittri warns that it's a false fix.

he said.

Bluewater's under-sink purifiers utilize advanced filtration technology to remove PFAS, microplastics, and other contaminants, transforming ordinary tap water into a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable hydration source.

Rittri added.

About Bluewater

Founded in Stockholm in 2013, Bluewater is on a mission to be the world's most planet-friendly water purification and beverage company. The brand has been honoured with two Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards, the K&B Kitchen Innovation of the Year Award, and the 2024 GOOD DESIGN® Award. Today, Bluewater hydration solutions power homes, cafés, hotels, venues, and world-class events – delivering safer, tastier water without the plastic waste.

Media Contact:David Noble, Chief Communications Officer,

... | Phone: +44 7785 302694

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