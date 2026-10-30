Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy With Appointment Of Lockhead Martin (NYSE: LMT) Materials Leader To Advisory Board

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) announced the company has appointed Stacy Newstead to its advisory board as Strategic Advisor-Materials Strategy.

Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. government, defense and industrial sectors. She currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads initiatives to secure domestic and allied sources of key materials vital to U.S. defense manufacturing and national security. Her work focuses on assessing and mitigating material pricing and geopolitical risk across supply chains that underpin critical technologies including munitions, batteries, and aerospace systems. Her prior roles include senior program leadership at Huntington Ingalls Industries and Textron Systems, as well as CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of Evolution Energy Minerals, where she led onshoring initiatives for graphite and advanced battery materials. More information can be found here:

Matthews added that Newstead's perspective on material security and risk is expected to help guide engagement with U.S. industry and government stakeholders as Locksley scales from pilot to commercial operations.

About Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources ( ) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak,..., 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793.

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