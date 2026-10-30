Gold Miner West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) Trades Up On Drill News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Gold Stock News – Investorideas issues a news and trading alert for West Point Gold Corp.(TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQB: WPGCF). The stock is trading up in this morning's session on drill news. As of this report, the stock is trading at 0.9000,+0.0600, gaining 7.14%. West Point Gold Corp.(TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQB: WPGCF) announced the results for three holes from the high-grade zone at Northeast (NE) Tyro, part of the ongoing 15,000 metre (m) drill program at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company is reporting assay results for three drill holes (658m), GC25-82 through GC25-84. Highlights: Hole GC25-84 returned 24.4 m of 5.92 g/t Au at 120.4 to 144.8 m, including 12.2 m of 10.51 g/t Au at 132.6 m to 144.8 m, 90 m below hole GC25-78 which returned 22.9 m of 1.63 g/t Au. Hole GC25-83 returned 16.8 m of 8.30 g/t Au at 158.5 to 175.3 m, including 6.1 m of 17.61 g/t Au at 167.6 to 173.7 m about 45m below GC25-49 (62.5 m of 4.73 g/t Au). Drilling continues to explore the deeper portions of the high-grade zone at NE Tyro with four holes (936 m) completed with assays pending. Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-82 138.7 234.7 96.0 0.42 GC25-83 158.5 175.3 16.8 8.30 including 167.6 173.7 6.1 17.61 GC25-84 120.4 144.8 24.4 5.92 including 132.6 144.8 12.2 10.51

These results follow the ongoing 15,000 m drilling program at the Company's Gold Chain project in Arizona, which is focused on expanding the higher-grade zone at NE Tyro laterally and downward, as identified in Q2 of 2025. The three holes comprising this release, GC25-82 through GC25-84, represent 658 m of 3,229 m drilled to date of the 15,000 m program.

All three holes in this release have extended gold mineralization to depth from 50 to 90 metres. These results, in context with previous drilling, suggest a coalescing of veins and veinlets downward and to the northeast with a marked increase in gold grades, i.e. GC25-78 with 22.9 m of 1.56 g/t Au and GC25-84 with 24.4 m of 5.92 g/t Au, including 12.2 m of 10.51 g/t Au (Figure 4). This coalescing of veins and veinlets is common in many epithermal vein systems. Along with the increased gold grades at depth, close inspection of the drill cuttings reveals an increase in varicolored chalcedony, crustiform banding, adularia and illite(?)-pyrite alteration in the wallrock.

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