Gold Miner West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) Trades Up On Drill News
|Holes
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|GC25-82
|138.7
|234.7
|96.0
|0.42
|GC25-83
|158.5
|175.3
|16.8
|8.30
|including
|167.6
|173.7
|6.1
|17.61
|GC25-84
|120.4
|144.8
|24.4
|5.92
|including
|132.6
|144.8
|12.2
|10.51
These results follow the ongoing 15,000 m drilling program at the Company's Gold Chain project in Arizona, which is focused on expanding the higher-grade zone at NE Tyro laterally and downward, as identified in Q2 of 2025. The three holes comprising this release, GC25-82 through GC25-84, represent 658 m of 3,229 m drilled to date of the 15,000 m program.
All three holes in this release have extended gold mineralization to depth from 50 to 90 metres. These results, in context with previous drilling, suggest a coalescing of veins and veinlets downward and to the northeast with a marked increase in gold grades, i.e. GC25-78 with 22.9 m of 1.56 g/t Au and GC25-84 with 24.4 m of 5.92 g/t Au, including 12.2 m of 10.51 g/t Au (Figure 4). This coalescing of veins and veinlets is common in many epithermal vein systems. Along with the increased gold grades at depth, close inspection of the drill cuttings reveals an increase in varicolored chalcedony, crustiform banding, adularia and illite(?)-pyrite alteration in the wallrock.
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