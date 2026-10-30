MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Donald Trump's appearance at Davos this week could have almost immediate and lasting economic consequences for the global economy, warns Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, as tensions over Greenland move toward a decisive phase.

The warning comes as the European Union holds discussions on imposing retaliatory tariffs on up to €93 billion of US goods if the US president follows through on his threat to levy a 10% tariff on European countries.

Trump has said the tariff rate would rise to 25% unless Europe agrees to a deal involving the purchase of Greenland.

Trump is attending the annual World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, where heads of state, finance ministers, central bankers, and business leaders gather to address global economic stability, trade relations, and geopolitical risk.

Nigel Green says Trump's presence at Davos fundamentally changes the focus of the summit.

He adds that the Greenland dispute reshapes how transatlantic relations are being discussed behind closed doors.

While the longer-term consequences hinge on policy decisions made in the coming days, markets have already responded to the prospect of escalation.

Markets reacted with speed and force. Gold jumped as much as 2.1% to a record $4,690 per troy ounce, while silver surged 4.4% as investors rush into havens.

European equities opened sharply lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 1.5%.

US futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9% and 1.2% respectively, even with US cash markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Nigel Green stresses that these moves reflect anticipation rather than conclusion.

Davos therefore represents a pivotal moment rather than a routine summit. Statements made there will be judged against prior threats and subsequent action, not tone.

He concludes that the Greenland issue now tests how economic influence is wielded in a more contested global environment.

Research more crypto stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas for crypto stocks

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for cryptocurrency

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411