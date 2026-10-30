MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

No US military force is now expected over Greenland, but tariffs are rapidly emerging as President Donald Trump's weapon of choice to pursue the territory, warns the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The stark warning from Nigel Green follows President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which sparked a relief rally across markets even as it seemed to reinforce a far more persistent economic risk.

Shortly after the opening bell on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose around 0.3%, and the Nasdaq also made modest gains. Treasury yields fell as prices rose, while the dollar pared losses.

Throughout the speech, Trump highlighted tariffs' roles in protecting US interests, securing leverage, and compelling outcomes, making clear that he views trade pressure as both legitimate and effective.

Trump has already stated publicly that his pursuit of Greenland remains non-negotiable. With military force excluded, Nigel Green argues that the repeated emphasis on tariffs throughout the Davos address points to a clear strategic direction.

Markets, however, appear to be interpreting the absence of force as a broader de-escalation signal. The deVere CEO believes that reading is misplaced.

Europe remains particularly exposed. The European Union exports more than €500bn of goods to the US each year, leaving major sectors vulnerable even to targeted measures.

Currency markets are also at risk of renewed volatility. Trade friction often supports the dollar in the short term while pressuring export-driven currencies and emerging markets, raising hedging costs and complicating capital allocation.

He stresses again that investors are underestimating the significance of the Davos message.

Green concludes that the current rally risks obscuring a deeper recalibration ahead.

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