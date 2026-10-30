Dollar 4-Month Low, Gold Hits $5,000 Is Political Risk Vote

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswire ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The dollar's slide to a four-month low and gold's surge above $5,000 a troy ounce mark a decisive shift in how global investors price political risk, asserts the CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the US dollar plunged to a four-month low on Monday and gold surged above $5,000 a troy ounce for the first time amid speculation over potential joint US-Japan action to support the yen piled further pressure on the greenback.

The yen's jump to around ¥153 per dollar, driven by expectations of coordinated intervention, adds to pressure on the greenback.

There are also legitimate concerns over a potential US government shutdown and recent geopolitical tensions as drivers of the dollar's weakness.

Gold's rally reflects demand for assets that sit outside political systems. Unlike currencies and sovereign bonds, gold carries no counterparty or fiscal risk, making it a preferred hedge when investors question policy credibility.

Speculation that Washington could tolerate or encourage a weaker dollar to support exports and industrial policy adds a new dimension to currency markets. Government intervention in FX markets would mark a shift toward more explicit currency management among major economies.

The broader trend is a gradual shift from dollar unipolarity to a more diversified global reserve system. Trade settlement in local currencies, gold accumulation by central banks, and increased regional financial arrangements all point toward a multipolar currency environment.

For markets, the implications are wide-ranging. A structurally weaker dollar could support commodities and emerging markets, while increasing volatility in currency and fixed income markets.

Equities linked to defence, energy infrastructure, AI and tech supply chains, and industrial policy themes could see sustained investor interest as governments reshape economic strategy.

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