MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The dramatic fall in gold prices has the hallmarks of a“leverage-driven break” rather than a collapse in underlying demand, predicts the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The prediction from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as gold has experienced its sharpest price fall in more than a decade. It dropped close to 20% from its recent peak above $5,500 an ounce. Silver has suffered even sharper losses, including near-12% intraday falls and one of the most severe short-term declines ever recorded.

The first phase of the decline has been dominated by forced selling, not discretionary selling. Margin requirements were raised as volatility spiked. Traders were required to post cash immediately or close positions.

It explains the speed and violence of the move. Gold fell not because long-term holders suddenly changed their views, but because leveraged holders had to exit.

This phase tends to be self-limiting.

Nigel Green suggests that there are several key reasons why gold declines should stabilize.

First, gold at lower prices attracts real buyers, not traders.

Second, central banks operate on long time horizons.

Third, hedging demand returns once prices stop falling in straight lines.

Institutions that paused allocations during extreme volatility tend to resume once daily moves become more orderly.

The deVere CEO opines that a bounce typically follows a leverage washout.

Debt levels do not fall during corrections, fiscal pressure doesn't disappear, currency competition continues, and policy constraints remain visible. A price reset changes positioning, not the macro backdrop.

Once forced selling ends, price recovery tends to begin quietly. Early gains are often uneven and lack volume. This phase reflects repositioning rather than enthusiasm. Only later does momentum rebuild.

Importantly, rebounds following leverage washouts rarely return immediately to prior highs. Gold tends to build a base first, trading sideways as confidence slowly returns.

Nigel Green concludes:

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