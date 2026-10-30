FTSE 100 Records: Defensive Rush As Global Volatility Intensifies

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The FTSE 100 has punched to fresh record highs as investors flood into Britain's biggest companies in a decisive shift towards defence, durability and scale amid rising global volatility.

The analysis from the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group comes as the index touched an intraday high of 10,362 points at the open, extending its advance to more than 4% this year.

Mining giants are once again at the centre of the advance. Strong rallies in gold and silver prices are lifting the sector, reinforcing the FTSE's reputation as a market anchored in hard assets and global demand.

Precious metals strength is amplifying cash flows and balance-sheet resilience at a time when protection matters as much as upside.

Alongside commodities, currency dynamics are providing an additional layer of support. The dollar's recent strength is proving highly advantageous for the FTSE's multinational heavyweights, many of which generate a substantial share of revenues overseas.

The defensive appeal is being reinforced by currency dynamics.

The recent strengthening of the dollar is bolstering earnings for multinational London-listed firms, turning overseas exposure into a powerful buffer against domestic economic risk.

He adds that the rally reflects a broader recalibration in how portfolios are being constructed in 2025.

“Volatility remains elevated across regions and asset classes.

After years of being dismissed as slow-moving or outdated, the FTSE 100 is asserting itself as a defensive heavyweight.

The index's renewed momentum also underlines how defensive assets are evolving.

Protection is no longer confined to low growth or low return strategies. Investors are demanding defence with performance, and the FTSE's advance shows that combination is firmly back in demand.

Nigel Green says the latest record should be viewed as a signal of intent from global capital.

He concludes that the index's breakout marks a turning point in how UK equities are viewed internationally.

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