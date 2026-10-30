Bitcoin Holds Line Amid Dollar Flex

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Bitcoin has stabilized between $75,000 and $80,000 following a sharp weekend sell-off, signalling resilience rather than retreat as macro pressures briefly dominate market sentiment.

The analysis from Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group, comes as the US dollar index posts its strongest two-day gain in nine months, tightening financial conditions and slowing near-term risk appetite across digital assets.

“The dollar is flexing,” he says.“This always creates friction for Bitcoin in the short term. What matters is that prices are holding firm at elevated levels rather than unwinding.”

He adds that Bitcoin's ability to stabilize after a rapid sell-off highlights the depth of demand now embedded in the market.

“This behavior points to a market that is absorbing pressure, not buckling under it, which is, typically, how bases are built.”

The recent strength in the dollar has been driven by shifting expectations around US monetary policy leadership and upcoming labor market data, both of which are reinforcing the currency's momentum.

A stronger dollar tends to cap immediate upside in Bitcoin by tightening global liquidity and drawing capital toward cash and short-duration assets.

Yet Nigel Green stresses that such dynamics have repeatedly proven temporary in past cycles.

“Dollar rallies have a history of interrupting Bitcoin's momentum, not reversing it,” he explains.“They, typically, slow the move, they don't cancel the destination.”

He points to Bitcoin's fundamentals as increasingly dominant over time. Supply remains structurally constrained, issuance is predictable, and long-term holders continue to accumulate during periods of consolidation.

At the same time, Bitcoin is now embedded within portfolio strategy discussions among asset managers, family offices and corporate treasuries, shifting it from a previously speculative trade toward a strategic allocation.

“This is a very different market from earlier cycles,” says Nigel Green.“Bitcoin is no longer reliant on retail enthusiasm alone. Structural demand is broader, steadier and more disciplined.”

He also highlights how macro uncertainty itself reinforces Bitcoin's longer-term appeal.

“Persistent currency debasement risks, rising sovereign debt burdens and geopolitical strain continue to strengthen the investment case for scarce digital assets.

“Those forces do not disappear because the dollar has a strong fortnight.”

Bitcoin's current range, he adds, should be viewed as a zone of construction rather than exhaustion.

“Periods of consolidation near highs are historically constructive,” says Nigel Green.“They allow leverage to reset, conviction to strengthen and long-term capital to establish positions.”

The deVere boss concludes that short-term macro pressure is unlikely to derail Bitcoin's broader trajectory.

“The dollar may be asserting itself today,” he says.“Bitcoin is, arguably, asserting something bigger. Scarcity, adoption and credibility are doing the work beneath the surface.”

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