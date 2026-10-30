AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Announces Succesful Live Demonstration Of Saverone's (Nasdaq: SVRE) RF-Based VRU Platform

Conducted on a controlled, the demonstration placed the SaverOne VRU platform into a moving vehicle scenario designed to replicate real driving conditions showing its ability to detect pedestrians in different non line of sight scenarios including at night:

System Engagement: As the vehicle began moving, the VRU system activated seamlessly, continuously scanning the environment in real time. Early Human Detection: Moments later, the system identified a nearby pedestrian, and will displkay visual indicator on the central screen of the vehicle accompanied by an audible alert, signaling awareness before any visible danger appeared. Escalation to Imminent Risk: As the vehicle progressed, the alert will be escalated to a red warning indicator, flagging a potential collision risk as a pedestrian is crossing into the vehicle's projected path. Challenging Conditions: The test unfolded the ability to detect 2 pedestrians hidden by 2 different cars and also at a total darkness conditions, - a setting intentionally chosen to stress the system under real-world complexity.

The sequence illustrated how RF-based sensing can provide earlier, actionable awareness, offering drivers critical reaction time in scenarios where conventional camera, radar, or LiDAR systems may be constrained by line-of-sight limitations or adverse conditions.

As previously disclosed, VisionWave and SaverOne have entered into a strategic exchange agreement under which VisionWave may, upon achievement of specified milestones, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions, acquire up to approximately 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis.

Unlike traditional ADAS solutions that depend on direct visual input, SaverOne's VRU platform is designed to detect and localize vulnerable road users even when they are obscured, concealed, or outside direct line-of-sight - including in adverse weather, urban clutter, or visually degraded environments.

By analyzing RF interactions associated with mobile devices carried by pedestrians and other road users, the system enables earlier detection and trajectory assessment, potentially providing earlier detection and trajectory assessment in certain conditions.

While initially developed to enhance automotive safety and urban mobility, VisionWave is evaluating whether the underlying RF detection architecture may have relevance far beyond the road.

The Company is evaluating applications across transportation, infrastructure, and security environments where visibility is limited or unreliable. In parallel, VisionWave is exploring potential applications in defense and security contexts, including deployment on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and fixed installations, where RF-based sensing may assist in detecting and tracking human movement behind terrain, structures, or other obstacles(subject to further development, testing, and validation).

“This demonstration shows what happens when perception is no longer limited by line-of-sight,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave.

“The system detects human presence and movement where cameras and the human eye cannot - providing earlier awareness and more time to react. We believe this capability may represent an advancement in how vehicles and platforms understand their surroundings in certain use cases.”

SaverOne's VRU technology has completed proof-of-concept testing, and VisionWave intends to work closely with SaverOne's engineering team to advance development and assess commercialization pathways. Initial efforts are expected to focus on automotive and transportation markets, while additional applications continue to be evaluated (subject to successful integration, further milestones under the exchange agreement, and market validation).

The technology is protected by issued and pending patents, providing VisionWave with access to a differentiated RF-based sensing capability aligned with its broader strategy in advanced perception, AI-driven analytics, and autonomous systems.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated applications, development timelines, commercialization plans, and potential market opportunities, as well as the potential acquisition of a controlling interest in SaverOne and expansion into defense and security applications. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to risks related to milestone achievement, shareholder approval, regulatory clearances, technological development challenges, market acceptance, competition, intellectual property protection, and the Company's limited operating history and resources. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI- driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio- frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

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