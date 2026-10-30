Tech's AI Dreams Spook Investors - Are They Right To Be Fearful?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Big tech's $660 billion spending surge sparks AI bubble worries among investors – but they're short-sighted worries, asserts the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The analysis from deVere Group's Nigel Green comes as tech stocks sold off heavily after the major companies in the sector revealed plans to spend $660bn this year on artificial intelligence.

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta are planning a surge in capital expenditure on data centres and specialist chips that pushes combined outlays well beyond last year's $410bn, a jump of around 60% and a sum that rivals the output of mid-sized economies.

Amazon has gone furthest, warning that capex will hit $200bn this year alone, $50bn more than markets expected, eclipsing already vast commitments from Google and Microsoft.

The deVere CEO argues that the market reaction ignores how this type of investment actually works.

The cloud businesses are where the economics become clearer.

As AI workloads mature, they lock customers in and command higher-value contracts. Over time, this supports stronger margins rather than eroding them. These cloud platforms already generate exceptional profitability, and advanced AI deepens that advantage.

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