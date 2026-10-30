Bitcoin Surges Amid Relief Rally And Trump's Intervention

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Bitcoin is surging as global markets rebound and President Donald Trump reinforces his support for the digital assets sector in its intensifying confrontation with traditional Wall Street banks.

This is the bullish assessment from Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group as the cryptocurrency jumped 8% to as much as $73,777, its highest level in a month, as investors rotated back into risk assets following easing fears about the potential impact of the war in Iran on global energy markets.

Late on Tuesday, Donald Trump posted that banks were attempting to undermine the Genius Act and warned his administration would not allow it.

The legislation created a regulatory framework for the rapidly expanding stablecoin sector.

Since its passage, tensions have grown between crypto firms and traditional lenders over rules that allow platforms such as exchanges to pay interest on stablecoin balances held by users.

Nigel Green says the dispute highlights a deeper shift underway in global finance.

Bitcoin had fallen sharply from its October peak near $125,000 before rebounding in recent sessions as broader market sentiment appears to improve.

The latest rally illustrates how closely digital assets are now tied to both macroeconomic developments and political signals coming out of Washington.

Last week, before the latest relief rally, and looking beyond mid-2026, Nigel Green said that he sees the potential for Bitcoin to exceed its previous record high before the year concludes.

Nigel Green emphasises that volatility remains intrinsic to digital assets but argues that cyclical corrections have historically preceded renewed expansion phases.

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