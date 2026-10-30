AI Stock HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On News Of Multi-Million Dollar U.S. Health Information Exchange Contract

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and defense stocks issues a news and trading alert for HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX ) (OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care.

The stock makes the TSX top gainers list today, currently trading at $0.9300, up 0.1500, gaining 19.23% on volume of over 1.1 million.

AI News summary

HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX, OTCQX: HWAIF) announced on March 5, 2026, that it has secured a multi-million dollar, multi-year software contract for a U.S.-based Health Information Exchange (HIE). Won competitively through its Orion Health and VeroSource units, the deal enables secure data aggregation and exchange for millions of patients across an entire U.S. state, connecting hospitals, clinics, labs, public health agencies, and providers. It delivers real-time alerts (e.g., admissions/discharges/transfers), lab results, care summaries, and more to improve care coordination, reduce redundant testing, support population health, and enhance public health reporting. The selection underscores HEALWELL's expertise in large-scale HIE infrastructure and complex data management, bolstered by integrated AI features for future enhancements. This contract strengthens the company's U.S. data interoperability presence following the Orion Health acquisition and signals strong momentum in its software pipeline, including renewals, extensions, and new opportunities in Canada, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond-driving recurring revenue growth.

The company today provided a strategic update on its Software Business Unit, reflecting continued infrastructure expansion, renewal momentum, and advancing AI integration across its global platform.

Expansion and U.S. HIE Contract

HEALWELL's software division has signed a multi-million dollar U.S.-based Health Information Exchange (HIE) software contract following a competitive procurement process, expanding the company's enterprise data interoperability footprint in the world's largest healthcare market. The contract will support the secure aggregation and exchange of healthcare data for millions of patient lives, connecting multiple hospital systems, clinics, laboratories, public health agencies, and community providers across a U.S. state. By aggregating and normalizing clinical data from disparate systems, the platform delivers timely admission, discharge, and transfer alerts, lab results, care summaries, and other critical records directly into provider workflows. This will improve care coordination, reduce duplication, support population health and public health reporting, and ensure clinicians have a more complete view of a patient's health history at the point of care.

This contract win followed a coordinated bid effort across the company's Orion Health and VeroSource businesses, with HEALWELL selected based on its proven ability to deliver large-scale HIE infrastructure, manage complex and fragmented healthcare data environments, and execute successfully at state- and nation-wide scale, with integrated AI capabilities that could further strengthen the platform over time. This award reinforces HEALWELL's position as a provider of critical digital health infrastructure supporting secure, large-scale data aggregation and exchange.

In parallel, HEALWELL's software division continues to gain momentum across all stages of the software pipeline, including existing customer extensions and bidding on new opportunities, across Canada, the Middle East, Europe, and other core jurisdictions, supporting recurring revenue visibility and long-term customer relationships.

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