Fuel Cell Stock Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On News Of Fuel Cell Bus Engines Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including hydrogen and fuel cell stocks issues a news and trading alert for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP).

The stock makes the TSX top gainer list on news of a fuel cell bus deal. The stock is currently trading at $2,265, up $0.29, gaining over 15% on the Nasdaq, and trading at $3.08, up $0.39 on the TSX.

Ballard Power Systems announced yesterday reaching a commercial agreement with New Flyer, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"; TSX: NFI; ), a leading provider of diverse and sustainable mobility solutions in North America and Europe.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

The agreement for 500 FCmove®-HD+ fuel cell engines, totaling 50 MW, represents the largest single commitment from New Flyer since the partnership began. Deliveries, starting in 2026, will power New Flyer's Xcelsior CHARGE FCTM hydrogen fuel cell buses across North America.

Today, Ballard powered fleets have grown to more than 2,200 fuel cell buses worldwide, collectively logging over 250 million kilometres with 98% availability and zero reported safety incidents. With additional sales of Ballard Fleet Services - including training, technical support, parts supply, operational monitoring, digital insights, and ongoing stack servicing – Ballard and its customers unlock additional value that strengthens fleet performance

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