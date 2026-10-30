5 Workforce Trends Investors Should Watch In Auto Repair

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Markets are facing a“double whammy” of energy volatility and trade tensions flaring up again, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The warning from deVere Group's Nigel Green comes as oil markets surge amid escalating conflict involving Iran, while the Trump administration simultaneously launches sweeping new trade investigations targeting many of the world's largest economies.

Brent crude spiked sharply on Thursday, briefly pushing above $100 per barrel after Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes across the Gulf intensified fears of supply disruption.

The surge came despite the International Energy Agency announcing the largest emergency release of oil reserves in history - around 400 million barrels - including roughly 172 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Roughly one fifth of global oil flows normally move through the Strait of Hormuz, making any instability in the corridor immediately significant for global supply and pricing.

Recent market moves highlight the scale of the anxiety. Brent crude has surged more than 30% since the conflict began, reflecting the rapidly rising risk premium attached to Middle East supply.

On Wednesday evening, the International Energy Agency, which works with countries around the world to shape energy policies for a secure and sustainable future, agreed to release 400 million barrels from its emergency oil reserves in the biggest-ever discharge, after the Middle East war caused prices to spike

The energy shock alone would be enough to unsettle investors.

But, at the same time, a second pressure point has emerged through trade policy.

The Trump administration has launched new investigations into sixteen major trading partners as it attempts to rebuild its tariff framework after the US Supreme Court ruled earlier reciprocal tariffs unlawful.

Countries under investigation include China, the European Union, Mexico, Japan, India, South Korea, Switzerland and Norway, among others.

Nigel Green says the scope of the move signals a renewed escalation in global trade tensions.

The administration has imposed temporary tariffs while the investigations proceed, with officials aiming to construct a new long-term tariff structure to replace measures struck down by the court.

According to Nigel Green, the simultaneous escalation in energy risk and trade disputes creates a particularly difficult environment for markets.

Global equities have already reacted cautiously as investors weigh the implications for growth, inflation and corporate profitability.

Businesses with cross-border supply networks face particularly difficult calculations if tariffs spread while energy costs rise.

Financial markets historically struggle during periods where commodity shocks intersect with protectionist trade policy.

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