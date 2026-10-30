BTC Rips Past $70,300 As DAT, Big Four, Spark Institutional Surge

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Bitcoin (BTC) has cleared the $70,300 resistance on heavy volume, flushing out the $60k-range "weak hands" and carving out a new price floor supported by steady net inflows. According to Bitfire Research, this rally flashed a major bullish signal: for the first time in six months, the "Big Four" Digital Asset Tech (DAT) titans-Strategy, MARA, BitMine, and SharpLink-have all ramped up their positions simultaneously since early March. With DAT firms now controlling 5.5% of the total BTC supply, this coordinated institutional "resonance" has shifted Bitcoin's trajectory into a higher-low consolidation phase, gathering steam for further gains.

Parallel to this, the traditional financial (TradFi) establishment is rolling out the red carpet for Bitcoin at record speed. As February CPI hit expectations, the market effectively priced out a March rate cut, clearing the macro hurdles for big-ticket capital. The regulatory landscape is shifting just as fast: Hong Kong is poised to announce its first stablecoin licenses (where market expectations suggest international majors like Standard Chartered and Hang Seng Bank may secure spots), while Wells Fargo's WFUSD filing confirms that banking giants are pivoting from spectators to infrastructure builders. Key catalysts like VanEck's push for 401(k) ETF integration and record volumes for Kraken/Nasdaq's xStocks prove that the line between crypto and traditional equities is rapidly blurring. Meanwhile, the persistent "Coinbase Premium" offers concrete proof of resilient demand from U.S. institutional buyers.

Bitfire (1611 ), a Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset manager and a "private bank" for digital assets (SFC Types 1, 4, 9 & TCSP), serves institutional and HNW clients. Merging traditional finance with nearly a decade of crypto-quant experience, Bitfire Research delivers sharp market insights.

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