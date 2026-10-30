Trump Beijing Trip Doubt Turns Diplomacy Into Market Risk

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Trump mulling a delay to the Beijing summit with President Xi signals that diplomacy is increasingly transactional, and markets may experience sudden repricing events tied to political decisions rather than economic fundamentals.

This is the warning from the CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group as the US President Donald Trump indicated his upcoming trip to China later this month could be pushed back as Washington urges Beijing to play a role in restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, bringing a new strain to an already fragile relationship between the two powers.

The potential postponement comes against the backdrop of rising tensions linked to the Iran conflict and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.

The US has urged several countries, including China, Japan, the UK, and France, to contribute to efforts aimed at securing the route and preventing further disruption to tanker traffic.

The linkage between the summit and the Hormuz crisis highlights how diplomatic engagement is increasingly being used as leverage in wider geopolitical disputes.

China imports a significant proportion of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, giving Beijing a clear economic interest in stability in the region.

However, tensions between Washington and Beijing remain substantial, and the possibility of linking cooperation in the Gulf with high-level diplomatic engagement introduces a new layer of complexity to the relationship.

Nigel Green explains that markets may struggle to fully price this evolving environment.

Energy markets remain particularly sensitive. Any perception that the Strait of Hormuz could remain constrained indefinitely risks pushing oil prices higher, which in turn feeds into inflation expectations, corporate cost pressures, and consumer spending patterns across major economies.

At the same time, uncertainty surrounding US-China engagement carries implications for global trade flows, manufacturing supply chains and the broader outlook for global growth.

The deVere CEO notes that investors have grown accustomed to periods of tension between Washington and Beijing, yet developments surrounding the summit underscore how quickly the diplomatic tone can shift.

The current landscape demands a more comprehensive view of risk.

Developments in the Middle East and the US-China relationship are now unfolding simultaneously, a dynamic Nigel Green believes investors must incorporate into their strategic outlook.

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