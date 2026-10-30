War-Proof Your Wealth As 1970'S-Style Energy Risks Surge

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

War-proofing wealth must be investors' number one priority amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, warns the CEO of global financial advisory organization deVere Group.

The warning from Nigel Green comes as missile strikes hit Iran's South Pars gas field-the world's largest-Qatar reports“extensive damage” at the Ras Laffan LNG terminal, and Brent crude surges more than 4% to push past $110 a barrel, highlighting the growing threat to global energy supply and trade flows.

A vessel has also been struck east of the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the growing risks to global shipping routes.

Roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside a substantial share of global LNG.

Qatar's Ras Laffan alone accounts for around 20% of global liquefied natural gas output, much of it destined for Asia.

Disruption at this scale carries serious implications for inflation, corporate margins, and global growth.

Nigel Green warns that the situation bears comparison with the energy shocks of the 1970s, when supply disruptions triggered prolonged inflation and forced a major repricing of risk across global markets.

He outlines key considerations for investors seeking to strengthen resilience.

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