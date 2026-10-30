Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) Makes TSX Top Gainer List And Energy Prices Rise

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) makes the TSX top percentage gainer list as the Iran war escalates and energy prices spike, The stock is trading at $18.92, up $1.58, gaining 9.11% on the TSX as of this report.

On March 4th Vermilion Energy reported operating and condensed financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at, on EDGAR at, and on Vermilion's website at.

HighlightsYear End 2025 Results

Generated $1,010 million ($6.58/basic share)(2) of fund flows from operations ("FFO")(1) and $375 million of free cash flow ("FCF")(6), fully funding $635 million of exploration and development ("E&D") capital expenditures(3) while strengthening the balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders.

Reduced net debt(7) by more than $700 million since Q1 2025, ending the year at $1.34 billion and achieving a net debt to four quarter trailing FFO(8) ratio of 1.4x, with debt levels well below any relevant financial covenants.

Returned $116 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $80 million in dividends and the repurchase and cancellation of 3.1 million shares under the NCIB.

Realized an average natural gas price of $6.01/mcf after hedging in 2025, more than three times the AECO benchmark, reflecting structural exposure to premium international gas markets and portfolio diversification.

Reported a net loss of $654 million ($4.25/basic share) driven by discontinued operations related to the sale of Saskatchewan and U.S. assets, and non-cash, price-related impairments on mature legacy assets in Australia, France, and Ireland, with no impact on 2025 FFO, liquidity or ongoing operations.

Record production of 119,919 boe/d(10) (65% natural gas), representing 46% per share growth year over year. Production comprised of 90,062 boe/d(10) from North American assets and 29,857 boe/d(10) from International assets.

Year-end total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves increased by 36% year over year to 592 mmboe(13), reflecting a reserve life index of 14 years and a reserves replacement of over 450%.

Proved developed producing ("PDP") and 2P finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs(14), including changes in future development costs ("FDC") of $14.91/boe and $7.71/boe, respectively, resulting in a FD&A Operating Recycle Ratio(15) of 1.8 times and 3.5 times, respectively.

Before-tax net present value ("NPV") of 2P reserves, discounted at 10%, of $4.8 billion(13) or $23 per share(13) after deducting year-end net debt. The 2P NPV includes the development of 23% of Vermilion's internally identified inventory in the Deep Basin and Montney.

Full News

Vermilion is a global gas producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration and development of liquids-rich natural gas in Canada and conventional natural gas in Europe while optimizing low-decline oil assets. This diversified portfolio delivers outsized free cash flow through direct exposure to global commodity prices and enhanced capital allocation optionality.

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