Gold To Hit Fresh Highs After Iran De-Escalation

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Gold has taken a huge hit since the outbreak of the Iran war, but any clear signs of de-escalation are likely to trigger a sharp rebound, potentially driving prices to new record highs, says the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Nigel Green from deVere Group is speaking out as gold slides through one of its sharpest short-term sell-offs in years, dropping to around $4,600 an ounce and retreating more than 10% from its recent highs above $5,500.

But Nigel Green also points to what he describes as relentless sovereign demand underpinning the next move higher.

Central banks have bought more than 1,000 tonnes of gold annually for three consecutive years, including roughly 1,045 tonnes in 2025, marking the strongest sustained accumulation since the 1960s.

Reporting shows more than 20 central banks increased their gold holdings over the past year, reinforcing a broad and coordinated shift in reserve strategy.

Survey data shows that around three-quarters of central banks expect gold to account for a larger share of reserves over the next five years, underlining how entrenched this trend has become.

He argues that this dynamic is creating a strong structural floor beneath the market, even as geopolitical pressures weigh on prices in the near term.

Institutional and private demand is also building. Analysts expect combined central bank and investor demand to average around 585 tonnes per quarter through 2026, reinforcing the underlying strength of the market.

He warns against misreading the current pullback.

Gold's performance since the Iran war broke out closely mirrors what we saw in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That conflict triggered a major energy shock that fed through global markets and pushed inflation higher.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Latest episode:

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks