MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced the establishment and full acquisition of VisionWave IL Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary based in Israel for nominal consideration.

The Company has appointed Khdoura Sabbagh (A/K/A Adir Sabag ) as Chief Executive Officer and sole director of VisionWave IL Ltd., and engaged Oren Attiya, through CO-Finance Financial and Accounting Consulting Ltd., to provide financial leadership and CFO-level services to the subsidiary.

Strategic Expansion into Israel - The formation of VisionWave IL Ltd. represents an initial step in the company's continued expansion of its global operational footprint, positioning VisionWave within one of the world's leading hubs for advanced engineering, defense innovation, and applied AI technologies.

Israel is widely recognized for its concentration of high-calibre engineering talent, particularly in areas directly aligned with VisionWave's core platforms, including:

RF-based sensing and signal intelligence Autonomous systems and defense technologies Advanced data processing and AI-driven applications

VisionWave believes that establishing a dedicated presence in Israel will support its ability to accelerate development initiatives, strengthen technical capabilities, and enhance execution across its growing portfolio of strategic programs. This remains subject to successful implementation, talent acquisition, and market conditions, and there can be no assurance that the subsidiary will generate material benefits or revenue in the near term.

Leadership Appointments – Adir Sabag, as CEO of VisionWave IL Ltd., will lead the subsidiary's operations, including business development, engineering coordination, and local execution of strategic initiatives.

Oren Attiya, through his consulting firm, will support the subsidiary's financial infrastructure, including accounting, reporting, and compliance functions, contributing to the company's ongoing commitment to disciplined financial oversight.

Management Commentary -Douglas Davis, CEO and Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, stated:

Positioning Within VisionWave's Broader Strategy

The Israeli subsidiary is expected to support the company's broader initiatives across its evolving technology ecosystem, including:

RF-based sensing and imaging technologies Autonomous and unmanned system applications Defense and homeland security-related platforms Integration of advanced computational and AI-driven capabilities

VisionWave believes that this expansion may enhance its ability to align technical development with commercial and strategic opportunities across multiple regions. Any benefits remain subject to execution risks, including regulatory, geopolitical, and operational factors in Israel.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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