MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Households, businesses and investors should prepare for 1970's-style global stagflation, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Nigel Green of deVere Group is speaking out after private sector output in the euro zone sank to a 10-month low in March, amid mounting evidence of the impact the Iran conflict is having on the global economy.

Recent flash PMI data underscores the shift. Euro zone business activity has slowed sharply, with the headline index hovering just above the contraction threshold at 50.5, down from 51.9 the previous month.

Cost pressures are accelerating at the fastest pace in more than three years as energy prices surge and supply chains tighten.

Energy markets have tightened rapidly since the escalation of tensions involving Iran, with crude prices pushing higher and shipping disruptions adding further strain.

The European Central Bank has already signalled weaker growth expectations for 2026, projecting sub-1% expansion, while inflation forecasts risk drifting higher if energy prices remain elevated.

Surveys indicate declining business confidence and softer hiring intentions, reinforcing concerns that the slowdown is gaining traction.

Currency markets are also likely to reflect the divergence in economic performance and policy responses.

Risk-sensitive currencies could come under pressure, while volatility across foreign exchange markets is expected to increase.

Geopolitical risk now sits at the centre of the economic outlook. Prolonged conflict in the Middle East would sustain pressure on energy markets, while any escalation could trigger further supply disruptions.

Duration matters. A short-lived shock is manageable. A prolonged period of elevated energy prices changes the entire economic trajectory.

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