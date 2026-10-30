Markets Underpricing Oil Shock Risk Investorideas

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Investors continue to frame oil surging as a geopolitical spike rather than the beginning of a structural shift in energy risk, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The warning from deVere Group's

Oil markets are reacting to a combination of escalating military activity, infrastructure damage, and direct threats to one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz has seen traffic collapse and shipments stranded, with millions of barrels per day effectively removed from global supply.

Markets are also contending with a widening conflict footprint. Attacks have expanded beyond crude infrastructure into industrial supply chains, with aluminium prices rising sharply as Gulf production facilities are hit.

At the same time, European gas prices are climbing again, reinforcing the transmission of energy shocks into broader industrial and consumer costs.

Despite this, Nigel Green says investor positioning remains anchored to outdated assumptions.

The scale of disruption underlines the point. Oil has surged faster during this conflict than during previous major geopolitical crises, including the Iraq War and the Ukraine conflict.

At the same time, political signalling is amplifying uncertainty.

US president Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to take control of Iranian oil assets, including the key export hub at Kharg Island, while also suggesting a deal remains possible.

Financial markets are beginning to react, but not fully.

The macroeconomic consequences are significant. Sustained oil prices above $100 feed directly into inflation, erode consumer purchasing power, and compress corporate margins. Energy-importing economies are particularly exposed, while industrial sectors face rising input costs across multiple fronts.

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